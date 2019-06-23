|
Robert E. Thomas, age 82, of Caton, passed away on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 2nd, 1936 in Corning, the son of Earl and Laura Smalt Thomas. He married Barbara M. Riesbeck on January 8, 1994 in Horseheads.
Bob enjoyed spending his time with family and friends anytime whether it be while traveling, or at home Caton, or while in Vero Beach Florida. Bob and Barb traveled extensively in their motor home, including Florida, Texas, and Nova Scotia. He cherished the trips to Africa where he went on 3 African Safari's, he was an avid hunter, loved air-boating, and he enjoyed every opportunity to join a poker or euchre card game. Bob was a life time member of the Caton Volunteer Fire Dept, the Corning Masonic Lodge, the Corning Elks, the Vero Beach Moose, the Bath Royal Arch Masons, and the St. John's River Air-Boat Association. He worked as a TV repairman, a Juke Box repairman, and he owned his own cab and dump truck. Bob owned and operated T&T Bus Company, Pathfinder Coach Lines in Oneonta, and a limo business.
He is survived by wife of 25 years, Barbara Thomas, children and their spouses, Jim and Susan Thomas, Steven and Darla Thomas, Linda and Ron Stone, Nancy and John Kees, Vern and Terri Thomas, and Luke and Jodi Thomas, step children and their spouses, Paul Card, Lee and Penny Card, Mike and Diana Card, Carl and Lori Card, Susan and Rick Nelson, David and Jennifer Card, and Jeff and Diane Card, 16 grandchildren, 16 step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 25 step great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brothers, Art (Margie) Thomas and Alvin "Bud" (Barb) Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning on Monday, June 24th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Masonic Service will take place following visitation at 7:00. A celebration of Bob's life will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Caton. All are invited to join the family for a gathering at the Caton Fire Department immediately following the time at the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Brian Cassetta for his excellent care of Bob
Those wishing may make donations to Kindred at Home, 11849 E Corning Rd #108, Corning, NY 14830, CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, or the Caton Volunteer Fire Department, 1118 Caton Rd, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 23, 2019