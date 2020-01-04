|
|
Robert Eugene Holden, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1944 to Eugene L. Holden and Mary (Jensen) Holden of Elmira, NY. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy where he was an avid wrestler and baseball player and then attended Buffalo State University.
Bob worked in the paint business for most of his life. He began working for Pratt and Lambert and eventually worked with his father at Steven's Paint Store in Corning, NY. He was an integral part of the Corning community and a friend to many. Bob truly lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his children, David, Wendy, Gretchen and Melissa, his siblings, Tom, John and Jean Ann and 13 grandchildren. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 4, 2020