Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Holden


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Holden Obituary
Robert Eugene Holden, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1944 to Eugene L. Holden and Mary (Jensen) Holden of Elmira, NY. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy where he was an avid wrestler and baseball player and then attended Buffalo State University.

Bob worked in the paint business for most of his life. He began working for Pratt and Lambert and eventually worked with his father at Steven's Paint Store in Corning, NY. He was an integral part of the Corning community and a friend to many. Bob truly lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his children, David, Wendy, Gretchen and Melissa, his siblings, Tom, John and Jean Ann and 13 grandchildren. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -