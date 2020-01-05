Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
149 West William Street
Corning, NY
Robert Eugene Zink


1930 - 2020
Robert Eugene Zink Obituary
Robert Eugene Zink, age 89, of Painted Post, formerly of Tonawanda, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born on September 5, 1930 in Olean, NY, the son of Walter and Marcella (Keenan) Zink. He married Linda Gall on February 9, 1963 at St. Benedict's Church in Buffalo.

Robert was a veteran of the US Navy having served on the USS WASP during the Korean War, he graduated from Alfred State College with an Accounting Degree, and he retired from General Motors in 1987 following 32 years of service.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda E. Zink of Painted Post, daughter, Colleen Zink of Painted Post, granddaughters, Maclaine Zink and Elizabeth Zink, sisters-in-law, Patricia Zink, Wayne (Freda) Gall, and Janice (Vincent) DiGiuseppe, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Robert was predeceased by his siblings, James Zink, Elizabeth Imfeld, and Raymond Zink.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney St. on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Robert's funeral service will take place at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street, Corning, on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial and Military Honors will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

Those wishing may make donations to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street, Corning, NY 14830 or the Food Pantry of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira, NY 14903.

To leave kind words, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
