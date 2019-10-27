|
|
Robert Garold Lamb (Gary) died on Thursday October 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 13, 1932 in South Corning to Ellsworth and Bernice Paul Lamb. Gary was a member of the last graduating class of South Corning School in 1946 and graduated from Corning Free Academy class of 1950. He entered the US Coast Guard in 1952 and was discharged in 1956.
Gary married Mary Catherine Geisler in 1956 at St. Mary's Church in Corning on June 2, 1956 and celebrated 63 years of marriage.
He worked as a grocery manager for The Foodmart in Corning for 39 years retiring in 1995. After retirement, Gary and Mary moved to a new home at Seneca Lake and resided there for 18 years where he enjoyed his favorite pastimes of fishing with friends and hunting with his beagles and bird dogs. They moved back to Corning in 2013 when his health declined.
Gary is survived by his wife Mary; daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Reid of Corning; sons, Curtis Lamb of Henrietta NY, Christian Lamb of Clermont FL; son-in-law, James Smith of Corning; grandchildren, Brendan Lamb, Scott Lamb, Christopher Lamb, Leigh (Brandon) Donley, Andrew (Amanda) Smith, and Tyler Lamb; six great-grandchildren, Aidan Lamb, Colton and Camreigh Smith, Connor and Dawson Lamb, and Elliana Donley; sister, Lois Lamb Yartym of Corning; and sister-in-law, Donna Geisler Taylor of Millersville, PA. Gary was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Lamb Smith in 2014.
Special thanks to Dr. Rodgers, Kindred, Carefirst, and the VA for all of their care and support to both Gary and the family.
Friends of the family may join us next Sunday, November 3rd from Noon until 2 PM for an informal gathering at the lodge at Tanglewood Nature Center.
Under the wide and starry sky
Dig the grave and let me lie
Glad did I live and gladly die
And I laid me down with a will
This be the verse you grave for me
This is where I long to be
Home is the sailor, home from the sea
The hunter home from the hill.
Robert Lewis Stevenson
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 27, 2019