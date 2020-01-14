|
|
Robert H. "Bob" Hall passed away peacefully at home January 12, 2020. He was born in Bath, NY on July 5, 1928 to the late Archie and Jeannette (Losie) Hall. Bob is predeceased by his wife Kathryn Hall, with whom he married April 8, 1961; and his son in law, Joseph R. Tolan. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Tolan of Charlotte, NC and Sandra (Kevin) Sullivan of Rock Hill, SC; special nieces and nephews; remarkable friends Jay and Emily Barker, Jan VanGorden, Claude and Bonnie Cole; and his caring friends of Appleridge Senior Living.
Bob graduated from Corning Free Academy, attended Sampson College with studies focused in Architectural Engineering, and is a veteran of the Army National Guard Medics during the Korean Conflict. Bob obtained Eagle Scout status in the Air Scout Senior Division, set county track records in 1946, played French horn with the Seneca Chiefs Drum and Bugle Corps; served as chairman of Big Flats Community Days Parade and NY Penn Fireman's Association First Aid committees; was active in District wide Special Olympics and Big Flats Cinderella Softball. Bob retired from Corning, Inc in 1989 after 37 years, spending time in Computer Operations, Environmental Control, and Inventory Control. He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Horseheads. Bob loved to bowl, hunt, play baseball and golf. Bob enjoyed cheering for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, a good game of euchre and enjoyed cruising around the world with family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call at the First United Methodist Church of Horseheads, 1034 W Broad St., Horseheads, NY on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2pm to 3pm. A Celebration of his life officiated by the Rev. Rhonda Kouterick will follow there at 3pm. Burial will take place privately in Hope Cemetery Annex in Corning. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may also remember Bob with memorials to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 or to the .
www.Aclystoverfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 14, 2020