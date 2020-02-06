Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hoagland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hoagland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hoagland Obituary
CONCORDE, NC - Mr. Robert "Bob" Clyde Hoagland of Timber Place passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.

Bob's funeral will be 11 am Thursday at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Sonny Reavis. Burial will follow at West Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am Thursday at the funeral home.

Bob was born September 10, 1928 in Urbana, NY to the late Clyde and Gertrude Maybee Hoagland. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Ruth P. Hoagland, and son Jeffery Hoagland and his wife Bonnie. Bob was an electrician with Corning Glass in Corning, NY for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Bob is survived by daughter Laurel J. Granger and husband Johnny of Concord; son Timothy M. Hoagland and wife Renee of Kannapolis; grandchildren Jennifer Druck (Daniel), Aaron Smith (Randi), Matthew Smith, Andrew Smith, Amanda Smith, and Olivia Hoagland; great grandchildren Ethan, Noah, Natalie, Gerald, and Nicholas; and other extended family members.
Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road, Concord, NC 28025.

Condolences may be sent to www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Hoagland family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -