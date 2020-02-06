|
|
CONCORDE, NC - Mr. Robert "Bob" Clyde Hoagland of Timber Place passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.
Bob's funeral will be 11 am Thursday at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Sonny Reavis. Burial will follow at West Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am Thursday at the funeral home.
Bob was born September 10, 1928 in Urbana, NY to the late Clyde and Gertrude Maybee Hoagland. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Ruth P. Hoagland, and son Jeffery Hoagland and his wife Bonnie. Bob was an electrician with Corning Glass in Corning, NY for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by daughter Laurel J. Granger and husband Johnny of Concord; son Timothy M. Hoagland and wife Renee of Kannapolis; grandchildren Jennifer Druck (Daniel), Aaron Smith (Randi), Matthew Smith, Andrew Smith, Amanda Smith, and Olivia Hoagland; great grandchildren Ethan, Noah, Natalie, Gerald, and Nicholas; and other extended family members.
Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road, Concord, NC 28025.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2020