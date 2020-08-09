Robert Joseph DeSeyn died on August 5, 2020 at the age of 79 in exactly the way that he wanted to - quickly and painlessly, following a day spent playing golf and drinking wine by the lake.



He was a loving husband to both Carole Foster (2018-2020) and Millie DeSeyn (1969-2016). He was the very proud father of three daughters; Julie DeSeyn (married to Sean Fogarty), Katie Durand (married to Jason Durand, deceased 2010) and Susan DeSeyn-Lodise (married to Joshua DeSeyn-Lodise) and a devoted grandfather to Maggie, Shannon, Austin, Samuel, and Olivia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Francis DeSeyn and survived by his sister Dorothy DeSeyn Rojas.



Bob achieved a Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Rochester and a successful career at Rochester Gas and Electric. Capstones of his career included serving as the Mayor of the Village of Hammondsport in the early 2000's, and leading the launch and early years of Joseph's Hammer - a corps of volunteers that made needed home repairs for people that could not afford them.



Bob is remembered as a sharp witted and loyal friend; a proud veteran of the United States Army; a lover of life, golf, apple pie, and free samples everywhere; a stubborn mule; and an ardent supporter of the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Syracuse Orange, and civil rights for all. He will be deeply missed.



In lieu of flowers, Bob's family asks that you please vote in November and consider a donation to either the Wayne American Legion (4926 Bath Road, Wayne, NY 14893) or United Way's Mission United initiative to help financially struggling veterans and their families (United Way of Southwestern PA, 1250 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222).



Arrangements are being handled by the LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St. Hammondsport, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store