Robert Ezra Lee, 78 of Columbia, MO passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
An informal gathering of friends will take place 1:30pm, Sunday February 9, 2020 at New Horizons United Methodist Church, Columbia, Mo.
Bob was born December 4, 1941 in Bath N.Y., son of Ezra Douglas Lee & Peggy Joyce Lee. On November 30, 1990 he was united in marriage to Judith M. (Pifer) Lee.
Bob was employed with the VA medical systems In N.Y. & in Columbia where he was the Chief of Police. He served in the U.S. Navy & was deployed to Desert Storm. Prior to moving to MO., he served as a Sheriff deputy with Steuben & Skyler counties, boat patrol & snowmobile patrols. He also taught boating safety & snowmobile safety courses.
He was a member of the American Legion post 202 & 40/8, V292. He was a volunteer at the VA hospital and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, fishing & bowling. He was both a participant and volunteer with the Show me State Games as well as with the VA Golden Age games. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 4, 2020