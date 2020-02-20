Home

Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Robert P. Sellard


1935 - 2020
Robert P. Sellard Obituary
Robert P. Sellard, Age 84 of Webb Mills. He was born February 26, 1935 in Troy, PA, son of the late Charles Sly and Elizabeth (Wilston) Sellard and passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Alma May (Jerzak) Sellard in 1997 and 9 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children Elizabeth Ann Sellard of Milan, PA, Paula & John Hoxie of Corning, Bobby Scott of Lindley, Debbie Payne of Campbell, Pamela Myers and Eloise Neally both of Lindley along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert retired from Powers Emhart in 1997. He was a musician, playing string instruments and played in the band "The Ramblin Hillbillies". He was an avid horseman, enjoyed leatherworking, crocheting and knitting. He also enjoyed country and gospel music. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, February 23rd from 1 to 3 pm. His funeral and committal services will follow at 3 pm. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 20, 2020
