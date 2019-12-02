|
Robert T. Rodbourn of Avoca, New York, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 57.
Born on August 5, 1962 in Bath, New York, he was the son of John T. and Margaret R. Rodbourn, who predeceased him. Bobby was also predeceased by his beloved dog, Poncho.
Bobby is survived by his 3 children, son Andrew of Farmington, NY, daughter Taylor, (Austin), Hamilton of Canandaigua and Lindsey Rodbourn (Shane Crandall) of Macedon, NY. In addition to his children Bobby is survived by his brothers, Donald (Kelly) Rodbourn, Jeffrey (Kim) Rodbourn and Terry Rodbourn, all of Avoca, NY and his loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
Bobby was a 1980 graduate of Avoca Central School, where he was a member of numerous clubs and played soccer, basketball and baseball. Following his graduation from high school Bobby became an active member of the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department and the Avoca Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he became one of the youngest Captains of the Avoca Ambulance Corps. As a young man Bobby was a member of the Bath Men's Summer Soccer Team and was a member of several championship teams. Bobby was an avid fan of the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester Amerk's and he never forgot he was an Avoca Tiger for life. Most of all Bobby was a fiercely loyal fan of his beloved Buffalo Bills. Bob looked forward to the fall and attending the Bills home games where he was a longtime season ticket holder.
Bobby was employed at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport, but left after 8 years of employment to continue his service to the community as a patrolman with the Addison Police Department. While at Addison PD Bobby attained the rank of Sergeant and rose to Member in Charge of the Addison PD.
Bobby left the Addison PD and assumed the position of City patrolman with the Rochester Police Department working the Clinton Section and special events. Bobby's law enforcement career was cut tragically short when he was forced to retire after suffering a heart attack and a debilitating stroke at the age of 34.
Never one to complain Bobby continued to serve his community by volunteering to clean tables at McDonald's and Wendy's when he first moved to Rochester in the late 1990's. Bobby was also deeply dedicated to collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in a continued effort to assist those in need. Through all his personal trials and tribulations Bobby never complained and anyone who knew Bobby always mentioned how he always had a smile on his face. Bobby will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Avoca, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Bobby's family would like to thank all of those who gave our beloved father, brother and uncle support through his years of disability. Bobby played the hand he was dealt in life with a smile on his face. Bobby was fiercely independent, he refused to be pitied and was one of the toughest guys you could come across. Bobby will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but we will meet again and root for "da Buffalo Bills" with beverage in hand. Rest well Bobby, we love you.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 2, 2019