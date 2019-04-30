|
|
Robert C. Roll, age 82, of Corning, NY passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Bob was born on September 9, 1936 in Hornby, NY to Harry and Althea (Holden) Roll. He married Jane "Bonnie" Wheadon on June 23, 1962 in Corning. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Bonnie, in 2016.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in History from Hobart and a Master's Degree in Education from Elmira College. He worked as the Director for the Steuben County Probation Department for 25 years. Bob was most well-known for his love of antiques, treasure hunts, and was known as the "original picker". He was always the first customer at every yard sale and was sometimes days early! His slap stick sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him. He loved spending his days sitting on his stool in the garage, surrounded by his buddies. Most importantly, he loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed being a husband, dad and grandpa.
He is survived by two daughters, Colleen (Tom) Roll and Heather (Anthony) Artuso of Corning; grandchildren, Vincent and Adrianna; sister-in-law, Susan Roll of Corning.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Althea Roll; brothers, Harry Roll and Darrell (Linda) Roll, and sister-in-law, Kathleen Konopski.
Memorial donations can be made in Bob's name to Christ Episcopal Church, 39 East First Street, Corning, NY 14830.
At Bob's request, there will be no services, and his family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 30, 2019