Robert James Ross, 91, passed away suddenly at his home in Pulteney, New York on July 12, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Ross (Deanna) of McKinney, Texas; his daughter, Karen Nesbitt (Steven) of Pulteney, New York; his seven grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; and his sister Mabel Kahn of Corning, New York. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ross; his sisters Marian Coughtry and Betsy Boreman and his brother John (Jack) Ross.
Robert was born March 24, 1928 in Corning, New York to Percy Ross and Lula Blackman. He attended the Corning Free Academy, and in 1946 he enlisted with the Army Air Forces in the European Theatre of Operations at the end of World War II. During his time in the service he deployed to Okinawa where he was an Air Force Policeman of the 391st Military Police Co. Upon returning he was assigned to the Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine. Robert was honorably discharged from the Armed Forces in 1949. On July 7, 1951 he married the love of his life, Phyllis Kitchin. They resided in Painted Post for many years, later retiring to the Pulteney, New York. Robert was a devoted father, beloved husband, a faithful brother, and an American patriot. He was recognized for his outstanding performance and contributions to the Corning Glass Works for over 40 years. In addition to serving his country, he was a volunteer fire-fighter for the Forest View-Gang Mills Fire Department, a member of the Corning American Legion John P. Eaton Post #746, a brother of the Penn Yan Moose Lodge #2030, and a faithful servant to the Corning Elks Lodge #1071. In his later years he longed for the day that he would reconnect with his wife, Phyllis, in Heaven, and just days before his passing, the Pulteney Free Library was named in their honor; The Robert and Phyllis Ross Memorial Library. He is remembered for his quick wit, his unassuming kindness, and his devotion to family and friends.
He will be dearly missed.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. July 18th at the Pulteney Presbyterian Church, followed by a celebration of life at the Robert and Phyllis Ross Memorial Library in Pulteney, New York. Interment will take place the following morning, July 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Towline Cemetery in Rathbone, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulteney Presbyterian Church, Pulteney, New York.
Arrangements by LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 15, 2019