Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Robert S. "Buzz" Jones


1925 - 2020
Robert S. "Buzz" Jones Obituary
Robert S. "Buzz" Jones, age 94 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 22, 1925 in Ludlow, Vermont, he was the son of the late Leslie and Mary (Sullivan) Jones. Buzz was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School, class of 1943. He married Hollis Cassidy on March 8, 1951. She predeceased him on October 15, 2015. Buzz worked at the Pressware Plant as a trades foreman for Corning Inc., retiring in 1985, and recently received his 75 year pin.

Buzz will be remembered for his involvement with the Town of Erwin planning board - supporting all the work they did as well as supporting local fire departments. He was one of the original members of Indian Hills golf course and was an active member in various clubs, including the Elks Club. In his free time, Buzz enjoyed gardening and being a dedicated fan to the NY sports teams, including the NY Giants and NY Yankees.

Buzz is survived by his children: Patricia J. (Jim) Briggs of Painted Post, NY, Kevin M. (Billie Jean) Jones of Corning, NY; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandson; sister, Joan Grover of New Milford, PA; brother-in-law, Gordon Forbes of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Buzz was predeceased by his son, Richard Dennis Jones.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm, Pastor Scott Greene officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place in the family plot in Chapel Knoll Cemetery, Painted Post.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Buzz's name may be sent to the: , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by visiting www.cancer.org.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 30, 2020
