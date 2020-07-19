1/1
Robert S. "Bob" Kashmer
Robert S. (Bob) Kashmer of Penn Yan NY passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was born in Duryea PA the son of Thomas and Anna (Fedor) Kashmer. Bob was a retired engineer with Corning, Inc.

In 1960, he married Barbara Shannon and they had 2 children, Gregory (Cheryl) of Chesterfield, VA and Kimberly Kashmer (Karen Messana) of Pinehurst NC. He has two grandchildren, Collin Kashmer of Ashburn VA and Riley (Colin Freitas) of Oceanside CA and great granddaughter Journee Freitas. Barbara predeceased Bob in 1990.

In 1995, Bob married Ann Sandroski who was the mother of two daughters, Beth Ann (Lawrence) Fontana of Manlius NY and Linda (Dennis) Cleary of Manlius, NY. He has two grandsons, Parker (Elizabeth) Gallo of Syracuse NY and Spencer Gallo of Philadelphia PA and great grandson Nolan Gallo. Ann predeceased Bob in 2017.

Bob was also predeceased by 4 sisters; Joan Kashmer, Marion Switzer, Leona Paproky, and Dorothy Fritz and 5 brothers; John, Joseph, Thomas, Michael, and Alfred. Surviving is sister-in -law Connie Kashmer of Woodhull and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services per Bob's request. Private burial will take place in Coopers Chapel Knoll Cemetery.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 19, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
