Marlene, So sorry to hear about Bob's passing. He sure lived a great life and had dedicated many years to his military career. We use to have many laughs and good times back in our work days. He always had a smile, was a happy guy and he surely had a wonderful life. I know that Lisa will be there to help out during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.



Sharon Burke Ludden Sunset Beach, NC

Friend