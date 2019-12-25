|
Robert "BT" Thomas, age 71 of Painted Post, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on November 18, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Thelma Thomas. BT was a graduate of West High School, class of 1966, he received an Associate's degree from Corning Community College and later attended SUNY Binghamton. He worked as a laborer for Corning, Inc for 43 years before his retirement.
BT was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed listening to jazz music and playing trivia. His friends and family will remember him most for his generosity and caring spirit. He valued his many friendships developed over the years. His greatest joy was his family - enjoying every moment spent with his children and grandchildren.
BT is survived by his children: Robert "Tank" (Lindsay) Thomas of Katy, TX, Ericka (Allen) Thomas-Wells of Elmira, NY; brother, James (Mary Ann) Thomas of Corning, NY; sister, Patricia Thomas of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren: Shanise Thomas, Shaquel Wells, Shaniya Wells, Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas; great grandson, Jayce McClure; best friend and companion, Jean F. Cullen of Elmira, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, BT was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Thomas; and sister, Carol Peacock.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm, Rev. Lorri Thorton officiating. A private burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in BT's name may be sent to a .
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 25, 2019