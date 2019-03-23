|
Robert V. "Bob" Morse, age 87 of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
He was born on January 25, 1932 in Coopers Plains, New York, the son of the late Gordon Morse and Iva (Green) Morse. Bob was a graduate of Painted Post High School. Bob served in the United States Army, being stationed in Germany from 1953 to 1955. He then served in active Reserves from his discharge in 1955 until 1961. He was a proud Veteran. He married Barbara Morse (Pinke) on June 18, 1955 in the Painted Post United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death in 2010. Bob worked as a service/parts manager for William Harding Motors for 39 years before his retirement.
In his high school years, Bob excelled in a number of sports, particularly baseball, football and basketball. In his later years, Bob enjoyed tending to his rose bushes and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's many activities. He will be remembered most as being a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Bob is survived by daughter, Barbara (Michael) Bardo of Corning, NY; son, Robert (Jody) Morse of Beaver Dams, NY; grandchildren: Chelsea (Matthew) DeLong of Sayre, PA, Taylor (David) Morse-Boyd of Cherry Creek, NY, Erin (fiance, Zach Winiecki) Morse of Elmira Heights, NY, Alex Bardo of Corning, NY; brother, Vernon Morse of Painted Post, NY, Gordon Morse of Beaver Dams, NY and Howard (Yvonne) Morse of Zephyrhills, FL; sisters-in-law: Martha Morse of Painted Post, NY, Vicke Hooey of Elmira, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Bardo; sisters: Emma Spangenberg, Margaret King, Harriett Durante; and brother, Stanley Morse.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be sent to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or by visiting www.WoundedWarriorProject.org
