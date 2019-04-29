|
Robert W. Rice age 76 of Asheboro, NC formerly of Auburn, NY and Nelson, Pa. died peacefully in his home on Thursday April 25, 2019, after an extended illness; surrounded by his loving Family.
Bob was born in Nelson, Pa. May 17, 1942 to the late Burton and Claribel Rice.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Wiles Rice and three wonderful children, Bret (Kay) Rice, Craig Rice, and Monica (Derrick) Byrd. He was blessed with four Grandsons: William, Matthew, Chris and Jon Rice; two granddaughters: Charleen Rice and Sophie Byrd; and two Great-Grandsons, Noah and Philip.
Bob also leaves his two beloved sisters, Eileen Harris and Dot (George) Davenport; and his dear nieces and nephews.
Bob loved the Lord and serving in HIS name.
He was a 1963 Graduate of Tri State College Angola, Indiana with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He truly enjoyed his work, being with his Family, hunting and fishing and any projects. Bob was a Corvette enthusiast – owning and driving several over the years.
Bob started his manufacturing management career out of college, having been recruited in 1963 by the GM Flint Michigan plant. After the birth of their second son, Bob & Jan, wishing to be closer to their family, moved to Athens, PA. There, Bob was plant superintendent for the Ingersoll-Rand Foundry. In 1981, Bob found an opportunity in Auburn, NY with the SL Spark Plug Inc., Co where he worked for over fifteen years. In 1998, Bob took on another career opportunity, and he and Jan moved their home to Asheboro, NC, where Bob worked the remainder of his manufacturing career for Ultra-Mek in Denton, NC, as Production/Inventory Control manager.
Bob retired from his manufacturing career in 2009, but was far from done working. He found fulfillment as a mentor with elementary-aged children; serving with Habitat for Humanity, delivering with Meals-on-Wheels, and as Deacon with the First Presbyterian Church in Asheboro. For the past several years, he found enjoyment in working part-time with the Asheboro Police Department as a crossing guard for the McCrary Elementary school, and at the Food Lion grocery store as part of their Quality Assurance staff.
He was a gentle, loving and kind husband, father and friend. He always had smiles, kind words, and good advice for the people he knew and met in his life.
We will deeply miss him.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Thursday, noon – 2:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Nelson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Randolph County, in Asheboro NC.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 29, 2019