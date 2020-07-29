Roberta (Bobbi) A. Howard, age 70, of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home.



Bobbi was born November 9, 1949 to Robert and Virginia (Zoucha) Cloos. She married Raymond A. Howard on February 9, 1969 at St. Patrick's in Corning.



She is survived by her husband, Ray of Corning; daughters, Kristen (Tom) Ketchum of Big Flats, NY and Kelly (Dustin) Hall of Womelsdorf, PA; brother, Bernie (Debbie) Cloos of Big Flats; grandchildren: Brynne, Faithe, and Colten Ketchum and Adelle, Deacon, Ainsly and Canaan Hall; several nieces, nephews and cousins and beloved friends.



Bobbi was predeceased by her sister, Nina Lou Gardner, and her parents.



Bobbi loved her family and was a passionate Nana to her grandkids. She traveled endless miles to cheer on her family at sporting events. She cared for numerous kids in her home for over 30 years, many of whom became family. She loved the NY Yankees, politics, books and music. Bobbi dedicated many years of her life volunteering at the Nonnie Hood PRC where she was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer Award.



The greatest thing she left behind was strength and determination that is easily seen in both of her daughters. Bobbi will be greatly missed.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 31st at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. New York State COVID-19 rules will be followed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guthrie Cancer Center at Corning Hospital, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830.



Roberta's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

