Roberta Ann Camacho, age 80 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Corning Centers.
She was born on September 14, 1939 in Sayre, PA to Robert Young and Marie Short.
She retired from Corning Inc. as a laborer after 20 plus years of service. Roberta will be remembered as an independent person who could always overcome obstacles on her own. She was a devoted mother who raised her three children, mostly on her own.
She believed in being kind and helping others when she could.
Roberta enjoyed going to yard sales, always looking for a good deal.
Roberta is survived by two children: Debbie Tucker of Lancaster, NY, Richard (Cathy) Camacho in Addison, NY; brother: Donald Ellis of Gillette, PA; 5 grandchildren; Richie, Crystal, Samantha. Marie, Charity; 5 great grandchildren: Kaylie, Brody, Zoey, Hunter, Jake.
In addition to her parents, Roberta was predeceased by a daughter, Natalie Camacho; siblings: Patty Tallada, Kenny Young, Gary Ellis.
It was Roberta's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Corning has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Kind words or fond memories of Roberta can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com