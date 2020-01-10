|
November 25, 1934 – January 8, 2020
Roberta Dusenbery, age 85, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on the evening of January 8th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Carolyn Shaffer, her brother, Jack Shaffer and grandson, Jesse Brewer.
She is survived by 3 children, Gayle (Paul) Sedlack, Debora Domer, Ricki (Joe) Counce, her sister Carole (Jack) Moser her grandson William (Beth) York, as well as 9 other grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Elim Bible Institute, she loved the Word of God, serving others and was very active in her local church.
Calling hours are being observed on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where her Funeral Service will be at the conclusion of calling at 1:00pm. Burial Nondaga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Community Church, 52 Liberty Street, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 10, 2020