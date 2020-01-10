Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Dusenbery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta G. (Shaffer) Dusenbery


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta G. (Shaffer) Dusenbery Obituary
November 25, 1934 – January 8, 2020

Roberta Dusenbery, age 85, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on the evening of January 8th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Carolyn Shaffer, her brother, Jack Shaffer and grandson, Jesse Brewer.

She is survived by 3 children, Gayle (Paul) Sedlack, Debora Domer, Ricki (Joe) Counce, her sister Carole (Jack) Moser her grandson William (Beth) York, as well as 9 other grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Elim Bible Institute, she loved the Word of God, serving others and was very active in her local church.

Calling hours are being observed on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where her Funeral Service will be at the conclusion of calling at 1:00pm. Burial Nondaga Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Community Church, 52 Liberty Street, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -