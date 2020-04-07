|
Roberta "Bert" McKenney (Pound), age 85, of Prattsburg, NY, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Steuben Rehab/Nursing Home, Bath, New York.
She was born March 23, 1935 in Southampton, PA, to the late Robert Parry McKenney and Anita Grace (Scott) McKenney.
Roberta was in the 1953 graduating class of William Tennent High School, Warminster/Upper Southampton, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the Nursing Program at Lankenau Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1956. She married her former husband, Frederick G. Pound on September 22, 1956.
She traveled the world including Baltimore, MD; Bangor, ME; Port of Pireas, Greece; Bellville, Illinois, and Rome, NY before coming to live in Avoca, NY in August 1968. She was a Registered Nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital, Bath, NY, advancing to Head Nurse. She was an active member of the Grange [Patrons of Husbandry (Wheeler Grange and Steuben County Pomona Grange)], Office of the Aging, as well as the Red Cross. She was active with the Youth Group for Steuben County from 19773 – the early 1990s as well as the Steuben County Dairy Festival. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cross-stitching, and puzzles. She was a friend to all she met, and a happy person with a permanent smile. Of all these things, she cherished being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Roberta is survived by her children, Deborah (Glenn) Barringer, Wilkinson, Indiana; Cynthia (Harry, Sr.) Teribury, Canisteo, NY; and Richard (Darlene) Pound,Sr., Prattsburg, NY; siblings, Walter McKenney and Linda Payne, 7 grandchildren, and 12+ great grandchildren, with one on the way.
Roberta is predeceased by her former husband; son, Jeffrey Pound; granddaughter, Helen Barringer; her parents; siblings Marian Kirk, Mary Honeycutt, and Kate Cottrell.
The family will hold a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held after the COVID-19 crisis is over when extended family and friends can gather in her honor. More information will be shared at that time. Immediate services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 7, 2020