|
|
PAINTED POST/AVOCA – Rodney Charles Outwait, 87, formerly of Avoca, N.Y. passed away early Friday morning (Dec. 20, 2019) at Brookdale Assisted Living Community in Painted Post, N.Y. after an extended illness.
Born in Erie, Pa. on Feb. 15, 1932, he was the son of the late Ben and Edith (Warner) Outwait.
In January of 1953 he married the love of his life, Doris McCall. They met and fell in love at Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus, N.Y. while serving in the Air Force. They were together for 23 years before Doris passed away on Oct. 23, 1982.
Rod enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed collecting hand-carved waterfowl decoys. Rod was a very adept "jack of all trades" when it came to building, remodeling and repairing; with an extensive workshop he was very proud of. He was also an avid reader for all of his adult life.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 23, 2019