Roger Lee Test, 76, died on August 17, 2020 in Corning, NY. Roger was born in Philipsburg, PA to Earl Bair Test and Hazel Erma Husted Test. Roger was a beloved English teacher at West High School in Painted Post, NY, for more than 30 years.
He was an avid reader and student of the English language and loved sharing his passion with others. Roger enjoyed hunting waterfowl, shooting sporting clays, riding shotgun, and reminiscing about his younger days growing up in Philipsburg and running a scout camp.
He was a wonderful dad, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be fondly remembered for teaching all the kids in the family how to fish and water ski over the years, and for his epic day trips to explore nature. He had a quick wit, and was a great listener who enjoyed his family and friends, and loved to, "sponsor the fun." He was a family man through and through.
Roger is survived by his daughters: Jill (Ken) McLaughlin, Georgia (Patrick) Leiby; grandchildren: Alexis and Silas McLaughlin, and Celia Leiby; brother: George (Donna) Test; sister in law: Susan Test.
He was predeceased by his son, Bradford Test and brother, Lynn Test.
Per Roger's wishes, no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, memorial do nations may be made in Roger's name to Duck's Unlimited at https://www.ducks.org/support/donateOnlineSecure.aspx?promoKey=MemorialHonorGiving&ID=4889&poe=siteGInav
