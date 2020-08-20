1/1
Roger Lee Test
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lee Test, 76, died on August 17, 2020 in Corning, NY. Roger was born in Philipsburg, PA to Earl Bair Test and Hazel Erma Husted Test. Roger was a beloved English teacher at West High School in Painted Post, NY, for more than 30 years.

He was an avid reader and student of the English language and loved sharing his passion with others. Roger enjoyed hunting waterfowl, shooting sporting clays, riding shotgun, and reminiscing about his younger days growing up in Philipsburg and running a scout camp.

He was a wonderful dad, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be fondly remembered for teaching all the kids in the family how to fish and water ski over the years, and for his epic day trips to explore nature. He had a quick wit, and was a great listener who enjoyed his family and friends, and loved to, "sponsor the fun." He was a family man through and through.

Roger is survived by his daughters: Jill (Ken) McLaughlin, Georgia (Patrick) Leiby; grandchildren: Alexis and Silas McLaughlin, and Celia Leiby; brother: George (Donna) Test; sister in law: Susan Test.

He was predeceased by his son, Bradford Test and brother, Lynn Test.

Per Roger's wishes, no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, memorial do nations may be made in Roger's name to Duck's Unlimited at https://www.ducks.org/support/donateOnlineSecure.aspx?promoKey=MemorialHonorGiving&ID=4889&poe=siteGInav

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the passing of a friend and a man I worked along side for many ,many years. What a great guy,I will miss you dearly,rest in peace. .
Joseph Ruocco
Coworker
August 20, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved