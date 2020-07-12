Roger W. Alderman, age 64, of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital due to complications of a stroke and heart attack.
Born July 23, 1955 he was the son of the late Roger M. Alderman and Wilma J. (Smith) Alderman. Roger was previously self-employed as a welder, having graduated from the Hobart Institute of Welding in Troy, OH. He shared his knowledge of welding and taught a class at BOCES. Most recently he was involved in landscaping and repairing/upgrading computers. His friends know him as a "down to earth" kind of guy who liked the simple things in life.
Roger's fiancé, Martha (Marcie) Davies (Bong) passed away in April 2020. They shared a deep and caring relationship for 17 years, traveling together on motorcycles for recreation.
Roger is survived by his son: Roger P. Alderman of Dansville, NY; his mother: Wilma J. Alderman of Painted Post; sisters: Peggy (Steve Peck) Messecar of Campbell, NY and Trudy (John Reiner) Clark of Carlsbad, CA; brothers: John (Cheryl) Alderman of Corning, NY and Joseph (Bertha) Alderman of North Rose, NY; nieces: Victoria Sardo, Jenna Alderman, Amanda Gorman, Carol Klino, Erin Miller and Stephanie Hickson; nephews: Matthew Messecar, Lee Messecar, Benjamin Alderman, Charlie Alderman, and Marcie's daughter Jessica Davies.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning, NY.
