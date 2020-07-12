1/1
Roger W. Alderman
1955 - 2020
Roger W. Alderman, age 64, of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital due to complications of a stroke and heart attack.

Born July 23, 1955 he was the son of the late Roger M. Alderman and Wilma J. (Smith) Alderman. Roger was previously self-employed as a welder, having graduated from the Hobart Institute of Welding in Troy, OH. He shared his knowledge of welding and taught a class at BOCES. Most recently he was involved in landscaping and repairing/upgrading computers. His friends know him as a "down to earth" kind of guy who liked the simple things in life.

Roger's fiancé, Martha (Marcie) Davies (Bong) passed away in April 2020. They shared a deep and caring relationship for 17 years, traveling together on motorcycles for recreation.

Roger is survived by his son: Roger P. Alderman of Dansville, NY; his mother: Wilma J. Alderman of Painted Post; sisters: Peggy (Steve Peck) Messecar of Campbell, NY and Trudy (John Reiner) Clark of Carlsbad, CA; brothers: John (Cheryl) Alderman of Corning, NY and Joseph (Bertha) Alderman of North Rose, NY; nieces: Victoria Sardo, Jenna Alderman, Amanda Gorman, Carol Klino, Erin Miller and Stephanie Hickson; nephews: Matthew Messecar, Lee Messecar, Benjamin Alderman, Charlie Alderman, and Marcie's daughter Jessica Davies.

A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning, NY.

Condolences and pictures may be added to www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 12, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
