|
|
Holley – March 23, 2019. Romayne is predeceased by his first wife, Gloria Scott Barrett. He is survived by his wife, Tanya "Toni" Barrett; children, Joan Cowen-Barrett, Richard (Tami) Barrett, Sue (Ron) Byron, Randall (Heidi), Christine (Art) Gilman & Andy Roushey; 15 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Barrett; sister in law, Kay (Brian) Daily; several nieces, nephews & dear friends.
Romayne was a member of the Boy Scouts, achieving their highest honor as an Eagle Scout. He loved to square dance and was a life member and past president of the Cloverleaf Squares square dance club. Romayne worked for and eventually retired from Taylor Wine Co. in Hammondsport, NY. He was a gentle man, who loved life and found humor in almost any situation. He will truly be missed by family and friends. For more information about Romayne please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Romayne's visitation will be Saturday, March 30, from 12-2 PM at Kendall United Methodist Church.
Romayne's funeral service will immediately follow at 2PM. Burial in Nondaga Cemetery, Bath, NY will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Kendall United Methodist Church, 1808 Kendal Rd., Kendall, NY 14476 or to a in Romayne's memory.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 28, 2019