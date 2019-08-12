|
|
Ronald Ralph Anderson, age 83, a resident of the Bath VA Community Living Center and previously of 31 Seneca Drums, Himrod, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019.
He was born November 19th, 1935 in Corning, NY, the son of Arvid Anderson and Lana Pierson. He married Viola Jean Cody on October 11, 1958 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Corning, NY, and was preceded in death by her in 2017.
He graduated from Painted Post High and joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country in the Vietnam conflict and retiring after 20 years. Ron saw over 26 countries including a 6 month tour in Antarctica, and while stationed in Spain, his wife and three children joined him.
He was an avid bow hunter and fisherman, spending many hours on Seneca Lake with friends. He competed in Archery Tournaments for many years with his family. He tied fishing jigs and ran Ron's Jigs.
Ron was a lifetime member and past commander of the VFW in Dundee, NY, a member of the American Legion, and the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club in Penn Yan, NY.
Ronald is survived by sons Howard E. of Penn Yan, Ronald L. of Addison; grandson Alexander Dignon and his father, Neil Dignon of DE; brother and sister-in-laws Lon and Vera Bennett, Marvin Cody, and Ruth Cody; special cousin Ethlyn Eaton; other cousins; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ronald was predeceased by his daughter, Tammi Jo Anderson Dignon in 2006, and brother, Gary Anderson in 2018.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at Bath National Cemetery on August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM for Ronald and his wife, Jean.
His family would like to express a sincere thank you to all the staff of the Bath VA Community Living Center, Bldg 104, Wing D for all the special care and love they showed our father in his time there.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's name may be sent to: Johnson Costello Post 355 American Legion PO Box 362, 2001 Himrod Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the VFW Post 8649, 125 Seneca St. Dundee, NY 14837.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 12, 2019