Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331

Ronald E. Baker


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Baker Obituary
Ronald E. Baker, age 90, of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020.

Ron was born November 14, 1929, a son of the late Russell and Mary (Bollen) Baker of Vestal, NY. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Derald Baker.

Ron graduated from Vestal High School where he played both football and basketball. He received his bachelor's degree from Harper College and his master's degree from Syracuse University. Ron retired from Corning Incorporated after 40 years of service.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Georgia Baker; his brother Thomas Baker; daughter Diane (Bruce) Stanton; daughter Laurie (Anthony) Speciale; son Michael Baker; son Jamie (Denise) Baker; grandchildren, Danica (Craig) Harvey; Matthew Baker; Mckenna Baker; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Giavanna Harvey.

Ron was a wonderful husband, father and family man. He will forever be in our hearts. The family wants to thank the Chemung County Nursing Facility staff for their exceptional care of our loved one during his stay there. Funeral services will be a private graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Watkins Glen held at the convenience of the family.

You may express condolences to the family in his obituary online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -