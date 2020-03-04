|
|
Ronald E. Baker, age 90, of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020.
Ron was born November 14, 1929, a son of the late Russell and Mary (Bollen) Baker of Vestal, NY. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Derald Baker.
Ron graduated from Vestal High School where he played both football and basketball. He received his bachelor's degree from Harper College and his master's degree from Syracuse University. Ron retired from Corning Incorporated after 40 years of service.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Georgia Baker; his brother Thomas Baker; daughter Diane (Bruce) Stanton; daughter Laurie (Anthony) Speciale; son Michael Baker; son Jamie (Denise) Baker; grandchildren, Danica (Craig) Harvey; Matthew Baker; Mckenna Baker; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Giavanna Harvey.
Ron was a wonderful husband, father and family man. He will forever be in our hearts. The family wants to thank the Chemung County Nursing Facility staff for their exceptional care of our loved one during his stay there. Funeral services will be a private graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Watkins Glen held at the convenience of the family.
You may express condolences to the family in his obituary online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 4, 2020