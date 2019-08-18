|
Ronald Edwin Remy, 83, passed away on August 15, 2019, at his home in Oley, PA.
He was the husband of Nancy (Meckley) Remy.
Born in California, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Frances M. (Volkavich) Remy.
He served as vice-president on the board of directors of the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society; and volunteered over 20 years at the Elmira and Corning Salvation Army Thrift Stores.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children: Danielle Marie (Robin M. Pritz) of Reading, PA; Ronald David (Stacy DeBroff) of Chestnut Hill, MA; 2 grandchildren; numerous sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. Remy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Mansfield Hose Company Social Hall, at 381 South Main Street, Mansfield PA.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences and to read full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 18, 2019