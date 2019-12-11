|
Ronald Faulisi, a retired entrepreneur, died unexpectedly at his Rockledge home on December 3, 2019. Ron was born to Abby and A. Joe Faulisi on December 13, 1949 in Corning NY . He was the youngest of four brothers: Richard Faulisi (Helene), Vince Faulisi (Sue), and Frank Faulisi (Liz). Ron was born with an entrepreneurial spirit and was truly a self made man. He made his first foray into business by selling glass shards to tourist in Corning NY. After attending Corning Community College for business, Ron began building and selling furniture. He then owned Lindley Woodworks in Lindley NY which built and sold pallets. In 1986, he bought Happel Marine in Rockledge FL, he ran this very successful company until he sold it in 1999. He planned to retire but found he needed to dabble in something to keep busy. Ron built several luxury homes, built, ran and sold a chain of car washes, and joined Designer's Choice and Sea Lift for a time.
Ron enjoyed boating, playing the stock market, and woodworking. He was creative and had a shrewd business sense. He loved to create and sell the things he built. Although woodworking had not been his profession for many years, he never stopped building. He made many of the doors and accents in his homes was well as hand crafted rocking chairs for his grandchildren. He loved living on the Indian River and boating in his spare time as well as spending his summers on the shores of Keuka Lake in Hammondsport NY.
Ron was lucky enough to find love twice in his life. He was predeceased by his first wife, Faith Ellen, in 1996. Ron fell in love again and married Dee Ann Lutz on February 3, 1999. They remained happily married until his dying day. Ron was a loving father to Sommer Faulisi McDonald (Dennis) and Hunter Faulisi. He was also a loving step-father to Aimee Manzo Campbell (Chase) and Jamie Manzo (Chuck). Ron was Poppy to his 4 grandchildren: Alyssa Coffman, Zioe Campbell, Oliver McDonald, and Khloe Campbell, who adored him. Ron will be missed dearly by a large extended family, many dear friends and those whom he worked with over the years.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Jude's. Ron and Dee are passionate about supporting this cause. Visitation will be at 10:30am on January 11, 2020 with a service to follow at 11:00am at Eau Gallie First Baptist Church, 1501 W, Eau Gallie Blvd. Melbourne, FL 32935.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 11, 2019