Ronald Milton Gurnsey, age 76, formerly of Gang Mills, NY, Rochester, NY, and Cleveland, TN passed away on January 29, 2020 in Catonsville, Maryland. He was born on August 17, 1943 to Milton and Winfred Gurnsey.
A 1962 Graduate of Painted Post High School who moved to Rochester, NY shortly after Graduation to work for and retire from General Motors Rochester Products Division. A self-motivated man whose vigor and steadfast determination to accomplish his goals in a timely manner kept him active throughout the 76 years of his life. His persistent goal oriented, driven demeanor afforded him and his family a humble lifestyle full of love, happiness, and joy. He was an avid Corvette enthusiast and owned a model from every generation produced from the C1 to the C7. Ron Gurnsey was a man who could light up a room with his humor, smile, and kindness.
He is survived by his two sons: Ron (Glenda) Gurnsey; Jeff (Patricia Carpenter) Gurnsey; 9 grandchildren : Ronny Gurnsey, Eric (Sarah) Gurnsey, Tatianna (Bradley) Simmons, Dominic (Nikko) Gurnsey, Meghan (Charles II) Harrison, Mallery (Nathan) Crosby, Jeffrey (Gunnar) Gurnsey, Elizabeth Christine Carpenter-Gurnsey, Thomas James Carpenter-McChesney; three great grandchildren:Owen Simmons, Charleigh and Freya Harrison.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00am with Pastor Ted Brennan officiating. Burial will follow in Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Kind words or fond memories of Ronald can be offered to his family at www.PhilipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 2, 2020