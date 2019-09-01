Home

Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Ronald Orr Obituary
Ronald B. Orr, 76, of Wellsburg, NY, passed away after a three-year battle with cancer on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends and his devoted canine Peppe'.

He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Burke) Orr. The couple married June 28, 1970 and had 49 happy years together.

Ron is survived by his loving and caring wife Kathleen, his children Charles Orr, Debra Thompson, and Andrew Orr.

Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. The memorial service to honor Ron's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7th at the funeral home.

Send Condolences at: RobertsFHInc.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
