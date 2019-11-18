Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Ronald Pym Jr.


1963 - 2019
Ronald Pym Jr. Obituary
Ronald Pym, Jr., age 56, of Painted Post, NY died Friday, November 15, 2019. Ronald was born on October 30, 1963 to Ronald and Marlene (Crane) Pym, Sr.

Ron was known and loved by many. This day is a day to remember and celebrate the wonderful life Ron lived.

He is survived by his sons, Adam (Gabrielle Powell) Willson and Robert (Megan Tyler) Speicher, Jr., both of Corning; mother, Marlene (Crane) Pym; sisters, Catherine (Scott) Canedy of Riner, VA and Pamela (Kevin Foley) Speciale of Painted Post; grandchildren, Adam, Jr. and Abel Willson and Skie and Aubrey Speicher; girlfriend, Debra Willson of Corning; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron was predeceased by his father, Ronald Pym, Sr.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 3-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Ron's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 18, 2019
