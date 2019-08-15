|
|
ALBANY | Ronald Rutledge, 67, passed away on August 8, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Glaucoma Research Foundation https://www.glaucoma.org/ or Capital City Rescue Mission https://www.capitalcityrescuemission.org/. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the full obituary, please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 15, 2019