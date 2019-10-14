|
|
Rosalie J. Gigliello, age 81, of Corning, NY died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Rosalie was born on March 16, 1938 in Corning to Charles and Nellie (Daisley) Payne. She married Joseph Gigliello in 1959 at St. Mary's Church and was predeceased by him in 2017. In addition to a life-long vocation as a loving & dedicated mother, Rosalie worked for 26 years as a Lunch Mother at St. Mary's School / All Saints Academy, affectionately known by hundreds of kids as "Mrs. Gig". Rosalie was a member of St Mary's Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, especially on Waneta Lake where she had many fond childhood & adult memories.
She is survived by two daughters, Christine (Douglas) Watters of Painted Post and Maria (Craig) Drake of Lawrenceville; son, Louis (Tammy Crans) Gigliello of Addison; grandchildren, Michael (MacKenzie) Watters, Tyler (Cassie) Hugic, Andrew (Courtney Robinson) Watters, Jenna Hugic, Alexis Gigliello, Megan Gigliello, special niece Linda Watson, and many other nieces and nephews. Rosalie was predeceased by her sisters, Nellie Ellison, Elizabeth Dell, Azley Lowe, and June Bonomo; brothers, Harry, Arthur, Charles, Jesse, and Lindberg Payne.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15th from 3 - 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM on Wednesday, October 16th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Rosalie's name to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, ww5.komen.org.
Rosalie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 14, 2019