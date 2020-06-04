Rosamond Willover
1921 - 2020
Rosamond Georgia (Rollins) Willover, 99, of 4 Dogwood Street, Bath, New York has peacefully passed away in her home on June 2, 2020. Rosamond was born to George Rollins and Margaret (Scott) Rollins on March 27, 1921.

After graduating from Greenwood Central School, she began her nurses training at the St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell, New York. After graduation, she began working at Olean General Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She married Richard Willover in 1944 and enjoyed 74 years together. Rosamond enjoyed reading, playing cards, telling jokes and time with her family and plethora of friends.

She was preceded by her husband, Richard, her mother and father, her brothers Clair and Arling Rollins and her sister, Pauline (Rollins) Box. She is survived by her three children, Larry Willover, Linda Peters-Maksymik and Leslie McNamara, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

There will be no viewing hours or service. Donations can be made to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, New York 14870. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
