Rose Marie Moses, age 90, of Corning, NY passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Rose was the loving daughter of John and Adeline DeBerardinis born March 28, 1930 in Ossining, NY.
She owned and operated Catering, Especially for You and Moses Jewel Box on Market Street. She was a member of All Saints Parish, a past member of the Business and Professional Women's Club and was one of the founders of The Sparkle of Christmas, a yearly event held on Market Street for the past 46 years.
Rose is survived by her Son, Tom (Linda) Moses of Corning; Daughter, Donna Marie (Jim) Roessel of Fairport; Grandchildren, Kris (Adam) Steele, daughter Marlowe, Thomas (Elizabeth), daughters Alexia, Cortlin, and Riannon, Julia (Keith) Wills, children Jared and Myah, Bryan (Tara) Roessel, Robert (Stacy) Roessel, Rosemarie (Dan) White; several Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Adeline DeBerardinis, brothers, Frank, John, Donald, Robert, Mike, Gene and James, sister, Julia Cheche and her husband, Alfred Moses.
Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, 435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.