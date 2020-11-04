1/1
Rose Marie Moses
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Moses, age 90, of Corning, NY passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Rose was the loving daughter of John and Adeline DeBerardinis born March 28, 1930 in Ossining, NY.

She owned and operated Catering, Especially for You and Moses Jewel Box on Market Street. She was a member of All Saints Parish, a past member of the Business and Professional Women's Club and was one of the founders of The Sparkle of Christmas, a yearly event held on Market Street for the past 46 years.

Rose is survived by her Son, Tom (Linda) Moses of Corning; Daughter, Donna Marie (Jim) Roessel of Fairport; Grandchildren, Kris (Adam) Steele, daughter Marlowe, Thomas (Elizabeth), daughters Alexia, Cortlin, and Riannon, Julia (Keith) Wills, children Jared and Myah, Bryan (Tara) Roessel, Robert (Stacy) Roessel, Rosemarie (Dan) White; several Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Adeline DeBerardinis, brothers, Frank, John, Donald, Robert, Mike, Gene and James, sister, Julia Cheche and her husband, Alfred Moses.

Due to Covid, a private family service will be held. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, 435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acly-Stover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved