AVOCA – Rose Ann (Spencer) Ostrander, 90, formerly of State Route 415, passed away Saturday morning (May 25, 2019) at Taylor Health Center in Bath.
Born in Corning on Oct. 24, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Agnes (Warner) Spencer.
Ann attended Campbell Central School and graduated in 1946 from Savona Central School as Valedictorian of her class.
She was employed in the accounting office of the Ingersoll-Rand Co. until she met Lawrence Robert Ostrander of Avoca; they were married on Jan. 1, 1948. They made their home in Avoca and she became a member of the Avoca United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She also enjoyed her time as a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
Ann was very interested in American history and the genealogy of her Spencer-Ostrander family. For many years she was the national secretary of the Spencer Historical and Genealogical Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 58 years; her beloved daughter, Diane Knowles; her dear sister, Jen Vine of Corning.
Her survivors include her son, Steven (Patricia Pellett) of Himrod, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Matthew Knowles, Dwayne Ostrander and Julie Ostrander Wing; four great-grandchildren, Evan Knowles, Hailey Ostrander, Patricia and Steven Wing; her son-in-law, Dick Knowles of Campbell; her sister Greta Polmanteer of Brevard, N.C. She loved being "Nana" to Rick, Randy, Laura and Vincent Knowles.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St. in Avoca is honored to serve the family of Rose Ann (Spencer) Ostrander.
Calling hours are 10 a.m. – noon Thursday (May 30, 2019) at the Avoca United Methodist Church where a funeral service will be held following calling hours at noon Thursday, with Pastor Barre Butts officiating. Private interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Avoca United Methodist Church, 8593 Jacob Ladder Road, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 28, 2019