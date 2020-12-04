1/1
Rose "Rosie" Vimislik
1939 - 2020
Rose (Rosie) Vimislik, 80, of Corning, NY, passed away November 9, 2020 in Rochester, NY. She was born to the late Frederick and Dorothy Winters, Nov. 17, 1939, in Johnson City, NY.

Rose married the late Richard (Dick) Vimislik in 1961, and he predeceased her in 2011. Rose is survived by her children: Michael (Kathi) Vimislik, of Seattle, WA; Brian (Tiffany) Vimislik, of Newport News, VA; Patrick (Lisa) Vimislik, of Canandaigua, NY; Peter (Melissa) Vimislik, of Fairport, NY; and Tina Rayeski, of Corning, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Linden, Jeremy, Mary, Matthew, Jonathan, Vesper, Bailey and Collin Vimislik, and Frankie and Nicholas Rayeski. Rose is also survived by her sister, Mary Wayman and brother, Frederick Winters.

Rose was a hard working mother who was very active in her sons' Cub Scout Pack, drove a school bus, worked as lunch monitor at St. Vincent DePaul school, worked at Jo Ann Fabrics and ultimately worked for the Corning Leader. She loved entertaining with friends and family and sewing. Rose was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories. Rose will be greatly missed!

A small ceremony will be held by close family members in the Spring at Keuka Lake where Rose and Dick spent many happy and peaceful summers. The family hopes that people make donations to the American Heart Association, in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
