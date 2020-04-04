|
|
RoseAnn Lombardi Finamore, age 85, of Long Island, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Addison, NY. She was born on March 16, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY, to John and Anna (Pascale) Lombardi. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Brooklyn, NY. She married Ronald A. Finamore on November 16, 1957. She worked as a Payroll/Finance Administrator at Jordan Panel Systems Corp., the business she built alongside her husband, until her retirement in 2005.
Although known by many different names, RoseAnn, RoRo, Ma, Rosie, Ann R, and Gaga, she was loved and adored by all who crossed her path. Her sense of humor, wit, and upbeat attitude were addictive. She was the life of every party. Rosie enjoyed dancing, playing cards, movies, Broadway shows, and traveling. RoseAnn was well known for her delicious meatballs and for crocheting over 70 blankets and giving them as gifts. The joy the blankets brought to others filled her heart. She was especially proud to be part of the Addison Community Thanksgiving Dinner Outreach known as ACT-N-DO, where she prepared and served meals for Thanksgiving deliveries. She loved coming to Addison where she became everyone's favorite "Ma". RoseAnn was a woman of great faith and fulfilled her lifelong dream of visiting the Holy Land. Her pride and joy were, first and foremost, her family. We will all miss her zest for life, her energized attitude, and her contagious smile.
RoseAnn was a communicant of St. James Roman Catholic Church, East Setauket, NY, former member of the PTA, active member of the Addison Community Thanksgiving Dinner Outreach (ACT-N-DO) and Addison Drama Boosters. RoseAnn was always willing to lend a helping hand in various Addison community and school functions. She crocheted Irish headbands for many little Irish dancers over the years, and loved making family game night baskets for the Tuscarora PTA Holiday Night.
RoseAnn was the loving mother of John Anthony Finamore, Sr. (Georgina), Long Island, NY, and Deborah Finamore-Flint (Stephen), Addison, NY; adored grandmother of John Anthony Finamore (Algita), Ashley Finamore, and Catherine Rose Flint; cherished great-grandmother of John Anthony and Bella Gita Finamore. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Andrew and Rose Sharyn Finamore; nieces and nephews Kathleen Maisano (Joseph), Patricia Bible (Mark), Joseph Lombardi (Lisa), Michael Finamore (Angela), Anthony Finamore (Tara), Brian Finamore (Devan); many great nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her "German granddaughter" Carolin Tammen. She was a proud godmother of Dennis Zizzo, Marguerite Iraggi, and Patricia Bible.
RoseAnn was predeceased by her parents, her husband Ronald A. Finamore, on June 12, 2005, and her brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Anna Lombardi.
RoseAnn will be buried alongside her husband in St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery in East Setauket, NY. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, her public memorial services have been postponed. They will be held at a later date in Long Island, NY, as well as Addison, NY. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home in Addison, NY, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in RoseAnn's name may be sent to any of the following: ACT-N-DO, 7 Steuben Street, Addison, NY 14801; Addison Volunteer Ambulance Corp., 1 Tuscarora Street, Addison, NY 14801; Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning of the Finger Lakes, Inc., St. Catherine's Trust, 301 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845; St. James Roman Catholic Church, 429 NY 25A, East Setauket, NY 11733.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 4, 2020