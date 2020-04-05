|
|
Rosemarie Clark Sylvester, age 78, of Painted Post, NY died on March 31, 2020 at Corning Hospital with her sister by her side.
Rosemarie was born September 1, 1941 to Robert and Mary (Antonacci) Clark in Corning, NY. She graduated from Northside High School and attended Arnot Ogden School of Nursing.
She was a beautiful woman inside and out with a smile always on her face. She never met a stranger. She lived most of her adult life in Melbourne, Florida raising her children and being a homemaker. When her children were grown she went to work as a Supervisor for Rockwell-Collins Aeronautics.
Rosemarie loved to read and to cook. Having family and friends enjoying her cooking was her happy time. Listening to her ABBA records and cooking brought her great joy.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Patrick Clark and many aunts, uncles, a cousin and her special fur baby Bob.
She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and was so very proud of all of them. She is survived by her son Charles (Mary) Coats of Melbourne, Florida, her daughter Kelli Coats of Palm Bay, Florida her sister Diane (Tom) Pierri, of Painted Post, New York, her grandchildren Christine and Cristofer Coats of Freedom, Pennsylvania, Deein and Damea Coats of Palm Bay, Florida, great-grandchildren Aubrey Moore of Freedom, Pennsylvania and Laiken Coats of Melbourne, Florida.
A celebration of Rosemarie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, read a book, cook a meal for someone or do a random act of kindness for a stranger. If you would like to donate in Rosemarie's name, please donate to a no-kill animal shelter.
Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 5, 2020