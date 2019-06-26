Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RoxAnn Smellowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RoxAnn Smellowsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RoxAnn Smellowsky Obituary
RoxAnn, (10-Jul-1949 -24-Jun-2019), 69, lived in Corning. She was born to Clifford and MaryAnn Dickerman of Caton, who predeceased her.

She is survived by her son Michael Dickerman (Ashly) and his family in Corning, and her daughter Cathy Van Zile (Paul) and her family in Elmira, and her husband Thomas Hanson and their dog Barclay in Corning. Other survivors are her brother Roger Dickerman (Ginny) and family of Caton and sister LuAn Paulhamus (Robert) and family at Gibson, step-daughters, Sarah Hanson of Charlotte, NC, and Elizabeth Lang (Craig) and her family of Lititz, PA.

RoxAnn worked for 34 years at Corning Incorporated and later World Kitchen, mainly in the Pressware plant, until 2007. Her education started at a one room school house in Caton. She graduated from CPP West High in 1967 and took some courses at both CCC and SUNY, Geneseo.

While she could see, she enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cards, and traveling with Tom. Their destinations included Ireland, Hawaii, various European cities, and many locations in North America.

Most of her health issues were driven by diabetes, which was responsible for both blindness and kidney failure.

There will be no calling hours at her request. At her request, her body will be donated for organ transplants then education and science. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to in her memory.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.