RoxAnn, (10-Jul-1949 -24-Jun-2019), 69, lived in Corning. She was born to Clifford and MaryAnn Dickerman of Caton, who predeceased her.
She is survived by her son Michael Dickerman (Ashly) and his family in Corning, and her daughter Cathy Van Zile (Paul) and her family in Elmira, and her husband Thomas Hanson and their dog Barclay in Corning. Other survivors are her brother Roger Dickerman (Ginny) and family of Caton and sister LuAn Paulhamus (Robert) and family at Gibson, step-daughters, Sarah Hanson of Charlotte, NC, and Elizabeth Lang (Craig) and her family of Lititz, PA.
RoxAnn worked for 34 years at Corning Incorporated and later World Kitchen, mainly in the Pressware plant, until 2007. Her education started at a one room school house in Caton. She graduated from CPP West High in 1967 and took some courses at both CCC and SUNY, Geneseo.
While she could see, she enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cards, and traveling with Tom. Their destinations included Ireland, Hawaii, various European cities, and many locations in North America.
Most of her health issues were driven by diabetes, which was responsible for both blindness and kidney failure.
There will be no calling hours at her request. At her request, her body will be donated for organ transplants then education and science. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to in her memory.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 26, 2019