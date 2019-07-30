|
Ruben D. King, age 64 of Lindley, NY passed away unexpectedly at home. He was born on February 17, 1955 in Corning, NY the son of Ruben and Margaret (Crane) King Sr.
He worked for Corning Inc. for 42 years and has been retired for 4 years.
Ruben will be remembered as a man with few words, but having a heart of gold. He was one with nature and had an affection for all animals. He also was an avid NASCAR fan.
Ruben is survived by two daughters: Tara King of Addison, Brianna King of Campbell; 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Brock, Tru, Raelyn, and Jayden.
He was predeceased earlier this year by a son: Jason King.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in the Presho Cemetery with his son Jason. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home in Addison.
Kind words or fond memories of Ruben can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 30, 2019