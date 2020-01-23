|
Russell James Engler, 60, of Oswego, died January 17, 2020 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse after a short illness.
Born in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Elwood and Shirley (Oliver) Engler.
He was employed as a Pinsetter Mechanic for Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego where he worked in that field for over 40 years. He enjoyed music and bowling and was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame of Oswego and Jr. Bowling Hall of Fame in Corning.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly (Davis) Engler; a daughter Darlene Davis (Jason) Rought of Binghamton, three sons, Derek Engler and Michael (Gina) Engler both of Oswego and Bruce Engler of Florida; a brother Ronald (Jamie) Engler of Texas; a sister Dianne Engler of Corning; mother in law, Louise Davis of Savona; brothers in law, Bill Davis and Doug Davis both of Bath, Mark Davis of Savona, and Corey Davis of Johnson City; sister in law, Deb Cleveland of Savona; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by a grandson and a great grandson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lighthouse Lanes on Friday, January 31st from 4-6 pm. Flowers can be sent to Lighthouse Lanes, 295 East Albany Street, Oswego.
Donations can be made to Kelly at 209 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 23, 2020