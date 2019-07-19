|
Russell Oakes Cutshall, 89, of Stephens City, VA and Hammondsport, NY passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 following a brief decline of health.
Russ was born in Cochranton, PA on Sept. 3, 1929 to William Henry Cutshall and Hazel Oakes Cutshall.
After serving in the US Army, Russ became a teacher, guidance counselor, and high school principal in Hammondsport, NY. Following retirement, he served as consultant to other school systems. In his professional career, Russ was an officer in the New York State Teachers' Association and a member of the NY Board of Regents. He was instrumental in the development of new educational practices in the 1960-70s, still used widely today.
Post retirement, he enjoyed golfing from coast to coast with his wife, meeting old friends and making new ones, and spending time with his family - especially the grandkids - relating stories in a masterful way.
Russ is survived by sons David (Kay) of Hammondsport and Edwin (Claire) of Hillsboro, VA, daughter Sara Cutshall Gomez (Vance) of Stephens City, VA, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren as well as his brother-in-law Merle Burchard of Greenville, PA and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia Dunn Cutshall.
Friends joined the family at the Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester on July 10th. All friends of Russ and his family are invited to join them at Hammondsport Central School on Friday August 9th from 5 – 8PM. A short Service will be included.
Interment will be in Pleasant Valley the next day.
Donations in Russ's memory may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester Little Theater, or Russell O. Cutshall Scholarship fund of Hammondsport Central School.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 19, 2019