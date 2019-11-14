|
In life, Ruth Evelyn Stratton (VanDusen) was known by many names, to name a few: "top of her class" (at Mansfield University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in social work), friend and "MOM", but her favorite was likely "Grandma". Todd Stratton, her youngest son, kept her on her feet with all of his shenanigans, but that prepared her for when she came to know her true calling, "Grandmaaaah". In Sep. of 2012, her first grand children (Amari Evelyn and Alsatia Eliana) were born to her daughter Kim Stratton. To her pleasant surprise, she was quickly overcome with more grandchildren as her eldest son (Brian Stratton) and his wife (Paula Ospina), quickly welcomed 3 more grandchildren all mysteriously almost exactly 2 years apart (Sebastian 4yrs, Sequoia 2yrs, and Oliver 7 months). On November 7th, 2019, just a week shy of her 67th birthday, Ruthie, being surrounded by family and friens, left this world peacefully due to an unexpected illness. Although the time she had on this earth was short, the feeling of joy and love that she shared with those around her will endure. Ruth loved the ocean, loved to read, loved to help others, and she loved those grandchildren a bushel and a peck. We hope to keep her spirit of joy and love in the air as we celebrate her life, as we keep the lessons she taught us through example alive in the stories we tell our children, and the way we treat each other. All Family and Friends are invited to share memories and stories of this extraordinary woman in the celebration of Ruthie's life on December 7th at The Center on Park Ave in Corning starting at noon. In lieu of flowers and cards please make a donation in Ruth's honor to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., P.O. Box 300 Danville, PA 17821 or to a local children's . Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 14, 2019