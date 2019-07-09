|
Ruth J. Southard, age 76 of Osceola passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her daughter's home in Nelson. Born September 15, 1942 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Rowena (VanZile) Pratt.
Ruth enjoyed life and was a social butterfly. She loved going to lunch and shopping with her lady friends, traveling, gambling and reading.
She is survived by her loving companion of 37 years, Robert Gehman of Osceola; her children, Rowena Preston of Nelson, Patricia Baxter of Lawrenceville and David Kohler of Tioga; grandchildren, Stephanie, Randi Jo, Alex, Jessica, Dylan, Derrick and Dakota; siblings, George Pratt of Addison, Leona Harris of Corning and Lorraine Cole of Maryland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 9, 2019