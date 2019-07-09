Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Southard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. Southard


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth J. Southard Obituary
Ruth J. Southard, age 76 of Osceola passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her daughter's home in Nelson. Born September 15, 1942 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Rowena (VanZile) Pratt.

Ruth enjoyed life and was a social butterfly. She loved going to lunch and shopping with her lady friends, traveling, gambling and reading.

She is survived by her loving companion of 37 years, Robert Gehman of Osceola; her children, Rowena Preston of Nelson, Patricia Baxter of Lawrenceville and David Kohler of Tioga; grandchildren, Stephanie, Randi Jo, Alex, Jessica, Dylan, Derrick and Dakota; siblings, George Pratt of Addison, Leona Harris of Corning and Lorraine Cole of Maryland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home.

www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now