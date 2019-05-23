|
|
Ruth Joyce Said, age 91, of Corning, NY passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Joyce was born to Wylan Homer Mann and Vera Elizabeth Wilcox Mann on June, 29, 1927 in Endicott, NY. She married William Howard Said Jr. on September 6, 1947. Howard predeceased her on December, 25, 2011. Also predeceasing her are brother Lawrence Wilcox Mann, and sister Barbara Jean Tompkins (Robert S.). Joyce was mother to Susan Leann Said, Margaret Leslie Roe (Kevin), and Carol Elizabeth Erickson (Bruce, deceased).
Joyce was a graduate of Corning Free Academy, class of 1945. She was owner of the premier drapery business of the southern tier, making custom window treatments for the region's finest homes. She was a member of Cornell Cooperative Extension's Home Bureau, played the Hammond Organ, and was a member of Crystal Spinners Square Dance Club, along with her husband. Joyce costumed many theater productions at East High School under the direction of Ms. Judy Cross. She and Howard volunteered for Meals on Wheels for eighteen years. She was a quilter, stained glass artist, dry stone wall builder, and learned to play the ukulele.
Joyce is survived by her grandchildren, Courtney Roe DeRusha (Dan), Tucker Roe, Bryce Roe, Kyle Erickson (Karen), Scott Erickson (Alisha), Leann Erickson and great grandchildren, James, Margaret, Colton, Regan, and Camden.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on July, 26, at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Corning, NY.
Donations in Joyce's memory can be made to; the Foundation Fighting Blindness, Care First, Meals on Wheels or a .
Published in The Corning Leader on May 23, 2019