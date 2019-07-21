|
Ruth Shook Kapral Griffin, formerly a longtime resident of Corning, died at her home in Lititz, PA on Tuesday, July 16, after a lengthy illness. In addition to her husband Rev. Jerry J. Griffin, she is survived by three children Michael J. Kapral, Jr. (Maureen E.) of Henderson, NV, Mary Lynn Ahart (Joseph M.) of Lake Hopatcong, NJ and Mark D. Kapral (E. Courtney) of Annapolis, MD. Also, she is survived by her step-daughter Anne M. Kapral (Vincent M.) of La Mesa, CA and her step-son John W. Griffin (Amy) of Mooresville, IN. She had nine grandchildren.
Ruth was a retired registered nurse. She worked at the Corning Hospital and other local health-related entities.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1 East First St., Corning, NY on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at Hope Annex Cemetery following the service.
The family asks in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, gifts in memory of Ruth may be made to Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association, L. D. Clute Educational Building, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905 or to First Presbyterian Church, 1 East First Street, Corning, NY 14830 or to Golisano Children's Hospital's Memory Garden in Fort Myers, c/o Lee Health Foundation, P. O. Box 2218, Fort Myers, FL 33902-2218.
Arrangements have been made through the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, PA. An extended life story is available through www.snyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 21, 2019