Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
Ruth L. Mapes


1924 - 2019
Ruth L. Mapes Obituary
Ruth L. Mapes, age 94, of Rochester, NY formerly of Corning passed away Monday, October 14 2019 at the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Gloversville, NY.

Ruth was born in Corning on November 20, 1924 the daughter of Augusta and Permelia (Scouten) Wilson.

Ruth was a graduate of Corning Free Academy. Ruth spent more than twenty years delivering newspapers for the Corning Leader.

Ruth is survived by her son Garry R. and Nancy E. Mapes of Rochester, Granddaughter Tara l. Loupot and John Loupot of Lewisville,Texas Granddaughter Karen M. Mapes, Maynard Anken of Remsen, New York, Great Granddaughter Taylor N. Loupo and Great Grandson Brycen Anken.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband Gilbert R. Mapes and son Jerry R. Mapes.

A Memorial service will be held at Acly-Stover Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 30th. Burial will follow in the family plot at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laura's Gifts P.O. Box 415 N. Greece, New York which supports Cancer patients and their families.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
